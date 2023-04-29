TMC worker shot dead

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead by two unknown miscreants in Titagarh of North 24-Parganas on Friday afternoon.

The Trinamool Congress worker identified as Anwar Ali (30) was returning home from a local mosque after the prayer when he was shot.

Ali, a resident of ward 18 of Titagarh Municipality, had been to a mosque located on G C Road. It had been alleged that when he was walking towards his home after the prayer, two miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived at the spot and one of them shot Ali. The accused persons fled as soon as Ali fell on the ground bleeding profusely from his throat.

He was rushed to BN Bose Hospital in Barrackpore where Ali was declared brought dead. Ali was a businessman by profession and owned a transport business.

He was reportedly involved in money lending business also. It is suspected that Ali was murdered over some business rivalry.

Police have detained two persons on suspicion.