TMC worker shot at in Bhatpara

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot by a miscreant on Wednesday night at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas. The Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Pintu Chauhan, was taken to a local hospital from where he was shifted to B N Bose Hospital in Barrackpore. According to sources, on Wednesday night an altercation took place between Chauhan and the accused identified as Prakash near Moti Bhavan School at Dharmasala area in Ward 17 of Bhatpara Municipality.



Suddenly, Prakash took out a pistol from his pocket and fired a round aiming at Chauhan. The bullet hit near Chauhan’s throat and he fell on the road. The injured youth was immediately rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the police were informed. Trinamool Congress leaders, including Partha Bhowmik and Somnath Shyam reportedly alleged that Prakash was a BJP-backed goon and worked for Arjun Singh. However, BJP has denied the allegations. A case has been registered against Prakash on charges of attempt to murder and relevant sections under the Arms Act.