TMC worker murdered, party claims involvement of BJP-backed goons

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered by BJP-backed goons at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Sunday night following a clash during the Tamluk Agricultural Society elections in the district.

The clash reportedly broke out between the BJP and Trinamool workers at Kanchannagar village of Nandigram block 1 during the election procedure on Sunday. It is alleged that bombs were hurled in front of the police a few hours after the election results were announced. Trinamool Congress had won in all the areas except Nandigram.At night, a group of miscreants attacked the house of Trinamool Congress worker Bishnupada Mondal and his brother Gurupada Mondal, who is also a local Trinamool leader at Jalpai village of Kalicharanpur.

Bishnupada and Gurupada were badly assaulted by the miscreants and were allegedly hacked by the miscreants. When the neighbours came out, hearing them screaming, the miscreants fled. Both the injured persons were rushed to Tamluk Hospital where Bishnupada succumbed to his injuries early Monday at around 1:30 am. Gurupada was shifted to the Nandigram Super Specialty Hospital later where he is undergoing treatment.

Local Trinamool leadership alleged that BJP-backed goons had killed Bishnupada while the saffron party leadership denied the allegations. In another incident on Sunday night, a Trinamool Congress leader was hacked to death by some miscreants at Kulpi in South 24-Parganas. The leader identified as Nuruddin Haldar of Daulatpur in Kulpi was a member of the Trinamool Congress-led Gazipur panchayat. On Sunday around 7:30 pm while Nuruddin and his brother Ismail were going to the local mosque to offer prayers, a group of miscreants surrounded them. It is alleged that the miscreants initially hurled bombs and shot at them. Later, the accused persons hacked Nuruddin using sharp weapons.

When Ismail tried to stop the miscreants, he was also stabbed. As soon as Nuruddin and Ismail fell on the road bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds, the miscreants fled. Local residents took the victims to Kulpi rural hospital where Nuruddin was declared brought dead. Ismail is still undergoing treatment there. Police have arrested two persons so far and reportedly came to know that Nuruddin was murdered over a personal grudge. Police, however, are probing to ascertain the motive.