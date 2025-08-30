TMC worker killed in clash at Mathabhanga, 2 held

Cooch Behar: The death of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker following an assault has triggered tension in Mathabhanga. The incident occurred late Thursday night in front of the Jor Patki Gram Panchayat office under Mathabhanga-I block.

The victim, identified as Sanjay Barman (37), was allegedly attacked while trying to stop a quarrel. Police from Mathabhanga station later arrested two accused—Ajay Barman and Mantu Barman—in connection with the murder. Both were produced in court on Friday and remanded to 10 days of police custody.

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “Around 11:30 pm, we initially received information about an accident. On reaching the spot, police found the victim critically injured and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. However, the nature of the injuries raised suspicion. CCTV footage confirmed that Sanjay had an altercation with the accused. During the scuffle, Ajay Barman struck him on the head with a sharp weapon, leading to his death.”

The victim’s brother, Mithun Barman, recounted: “Around 11:30 pm, some locals informed us that my brother was lying in a pool of blood near the Gram Panchayat office. We rushed to the spot, but he was already dead. We demand strict punishment for the culprits.”

Political reactions quickly followed. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parth Pratim Ray, who visited the bereaved family on Friday morning, said: “This cannot be brushed aside as a mere argument.

We will look into whether there was any political conspiracy behind the murder and urge police to investigate thoroughly.” Meanwhile, BJP MLA Baren Chandra Barman from Sitalkuchi Constituency blamed the ruling party, remarking: “The law and order situation has completely collapsed. Whatever the reason, the fact remains that the deceased and the accused are both Trinamool workers.

This reflects the prevailing chaos.” Police said the case is under investigation.