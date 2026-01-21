TMC worker injured in Bhangar bomb attack

Kolkata: A TMC worker was allegedly attacked by workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the Bhangar area on Monday night.

Police said a case has been registered at the Uttar Kashipur Police Station, though no arrests have been made so far.

According to sources, the TMC, Kamal Purkait, was returning home from the Bantala area when the incident occurred. As he was passing through the Paglahat area, miscreants hurled two bombs at him. The bomb explosion caused severe burn injuries to Purkait’s left hand. Hearing the blasts, local residents rushed out of their houses and found Purkait lying on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later reached the spot and began a probe. Bhangar TMC leaders alleged that ISF workers attempted to kill Purkait and spread terror.

The ISF leadership, however, denied the allegations, claiming that Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants were roaming the area with crude bombs which accidentally exploded. To maintain law and order, police pickets have been deployed in the area. A probe has been initiated to identify those involved, and several persons are being questioned in connection with the incident.