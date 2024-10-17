TMC worker found dead in Mathabhanga

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead with his throat slit, sparking tension in Mathabhanga town in the Cooch Behar district. The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the Kalibari Dam in Ward 4 of the town. Upon receiving information, police from Mathabhanga Police Station rushed to the scene, recovered the body and transported it to Mathabhanga District Hospital, where doctors declared the man dead. An investigation into the case is currently underway.



Police sources identified the victim as Shyamal Ghosh (40), a local resident. The recovery of his gory corpse from the heart of the town has left the community in shock.

Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Samaren Haldar confirmed the incident, stating: “The body of Shyamal Ghosh, with his throat slit, was found on Tuesday night in Ward 4. The police have launched an investigation.”

The victim’s nephew, Paritosh Ghosh, expressed uncertainty about any disputes his uncle may have had. “I don’t know if my uncle had any problems with anyone, but he used to drink alcohol. He was

last seen at the market on Tuesday evening.

Later that night, we heard a commotion and found that someone had killed him and dumped his body near the riverbank. We don’t know who is responsible yet,” he said.

Local ward councilor Madhuri Chaudhary acknowledged that Shyamal Ghosh had been an active TMC worker, adding: “He worked for the Trinamool Congress during elections. The police are investigating to find out who is behind this incident.”

Commenting on the incident, BJP district vice-president Manoj Ghosh raised concerns about security, saying: “Such an incident in the middle of the town raises serious questions about the safety and security.”