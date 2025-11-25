TMC worker found dead in mango orchard in Malda

Malda: Tension gripped Kaliachak on Tuesday morning after the bullet-riddled body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was recovered from a mango orchard in the Katagarh area under English Bazar Police Station. The deceased, identified as Obaidullah Khan (32), a resident of College More Bathan in Kaliachak and a coal trader by profession, had been missing since Monday evening.

According to family members, Obaidullah left home around 4 pm on Monday on his motorcycle but did not return. His family lodged a missing diary at Kaliachak Police Station later that night. Early on Tuesday, locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood inside a mango orchard. Police reached the spot and recovered the body along with his motorcycle.

Family members alleged that Obaidullah was brutally shot dead. His uncle, Mohammad Ayub Khan, said: “He never had any enmity with anyone. Whoever did this planned it carefully. We want a proper investigation and strict punishment.”

His younger brother Amir Khan broke down while speaking to reporters. “We searched everywhere last night. We had no idea we would find him like this. This is a cold-blooded murder,” he alleged.

Another brother, Mohammad Ababil Sheikh, claimed the attack was deliberate and targeted. “He was shot in the head. This was not an accident. Someone wanted him dead. We demand justice,” he said.

Local BJP leader and South Malda district general secretary Biswajit Roy condemned the incident, saying: “Law and order in Malda has collapsed. The administration must act immediately to nab the culprits and maintain law and order strictly.”

Police have begun an investigation but are yet to confirm the motive behind the murder. Officers said they are examining call records and CCTV footage to trace Obaidullah’s last movements. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident has sparked political tension in the region, with residents demanding swift action and the arrest of the culprits.