TMC worker found dead in Mandarmani

Kolkata: A 34-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room at Mandarmani, East Midnapore, on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Abul Nasar from Amdanga, North 24-Parganas, was discovered hanging in the room.

The police have registered an unnatural death case following the recovery of the body and have detained a female friend of the deceased for questioning. While preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of suicide, police are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

However, Nasar’s wife has alleged foul play, claiming that her husband was murdered.

Nasar was an active TMC worker, and his wife is the deputy chief (upa-pradhan) of Adhata Gram Panchayat in Amdanga. Upon learning of his death, Nasar’s family members strongly rejected the theory of suicide, insisting that he would never have taken his own life.

According to sources, Nasar had travelled to Mandarmani with three companions, including two women. The body was discovered by hotel staff on Saturday, who immediately informed the police. Officers from the Mandarmani Coastal Police Station sent the body for post-mortem.

Sources indicate that one of the women accompanying Nasar was a close friend.

Although three people had stayed at the hotel on Friday night, staff members reported seeing one of the women leaving the premises the evening before Nasar’s body was found.

Police are questioning the detained woman and have assured that a case will be filed under the specific sections of the law if new evidence emerges.