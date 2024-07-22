TMC worker found dead in Bakkhali

Siliguri: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker from Siliguri who left home to attend Martyr’s Day commemoration in Kolkata was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bakkhali.



The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Mandal, a resident of Ward 35 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). He worked as a mechanic and joined the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) nearly five years ago. According to sources, Mandal had arrived in Kolkata on July 19 along with other Trinamool workers to attend the event. On Sunday afternoon, his family members got a phone call that Mandal’s body was recovered from Bakkhali.

Last year too, he had participated in the Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala.

Family sources revealed that Mandal had posted a video on social media showing a boat sailing in the sea just before the incident.

Mandal’s family has alleged that the fellow TMC workers who were with them had some connection with the incident.

“I do not know what has happened. However, if my father went to the sea at Bakkhali, there should have been people who should have saved him. However, his fellow TMC workers may not have tried to save him,” said Subham Mandal, Ranjit’s son.