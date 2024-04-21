TMC worker dies on way back from meeting

BALURGHAT: A Trinamool Congress worker died on his way back from Mamata Banerjee’s meeting in Kumarganj on Sunday. He was identified as Saif Sarkar (57).

He hailed from Gangarampur Block’s Fulbari area. When he fell ill, he was taken to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

South Dinajpur district TMC president Subhas Bhawal, former party President Mrinal Sarkar and party’s state committee member Gautam Das went to the Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital after hearing about the incident. “The party stands with the family of the deceased TMC worker,” said Bhawal.