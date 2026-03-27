TMC worker dies in Patuli shootout, 4 held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead and another was injured in a late-night rooftop shootout in the Baghajatin area of Patuli on Wednesday.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident, who allegedly assaulted the victims before opening fire. The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident. According to sources, the deceased, Rahul Dey (30), alias Bumbla, had gone to the residence of his friend Jeet Mukherjee at Purba Phoolbagan in Baghajatin on Wednesday night. Around 1 am, local residents heard gunshots from the rooftop.

On being informed, police reached the spot and found Mukherjee with a bullet injury and Dey lying in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Dey was declared brought dead.

Mukherjee has been admitted to a private hospital.Mukherjee told police that he and Dey were consuming alcohol on the rooftop when a group of people suddenly arrived and began assaulting them. During the altercation, the assailants allegedly fired a few rounds before fleeing.

Based on Mukherjee’s statement, police registered a murder case and conducted overnight raids, arresting four youths — Deep Roy alias Pukai, Bidhan Banerjee of Narendrapur, Raja Banik and Jayanta Ghosh of Netajinagar. Preliminary investigation suggests the shootout was triggered by a dispute over gambling money. Police said the arrested persons have confessed to their involvement.

Investigators have seized a liquor bottle, an empty bullet cartridge and other materials, including mobile phones

of the accused.