TMC worker beaten to death

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Sanjib Das was beaten to death by a group of people who reportedly belong to the same party in Baguiati on Saturday night.



Police have detained about 13 people so far in connection with the incident. Sources said, on Saturday night, a clash broke out between two groups of people who reportedly belong to the Trinamool Congress at Arjunpur Paschimpara area in Baguiati. It is alleged that both the groups got involved in a melee and stone pelting.

Meanwhile, cops from Baguiati Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. After a few hours of the police leaving the spot, a scuffle broke out. This time one of the group members allegedly shutdown the power supply of the area. During the scuffle, the deceased identified as Sanjib Das alias Patla was reportedly hit by a stone and fell down. The accused persons from the rival group started assaulting Das. He was reportedly thrashed by them using brickbats and sticks along with fists and blows.

After the accused persons fled, Das was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night. The police once again reached the spot but with its Rapid Action Force (RAF) to control the situation as local residents had started agitating. Police have started a probe.

However, local Trinamool Congress leadership said that the motive or cause behind the clash and death of Das are yet to be revealed.