TMC worker assaulted in Tufanganj; BJP denies involvement

Cooch Behar: Allegations of political violence have surfaced in Tufanganj Assembly Constituency, where a worker of the Trinamool Congress was allegedly assaulted over a dispute related to hoisting party flags. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night in the Phesa Bari area under Mahishkuchi Gram Panchayat.

The injured individual, Ratan Sikdar—identified as the general secretary of the Youth Trinamool Congress—sustained a serious leg injury and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar. According to party sources, Sikdar was attacked while putting up party flags ahead of the elections.

Upon receiving information, Trinamool Congress candidate Shiv Shankar Pal visited the hospital to assess the situation.

Condemning the incident, he stated that such violence during the election period is unacceptable and alleged that the attack was carried out by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further confirmed that a formal complaint would be lodged with the administration.

Echoing similar concerns, Tufanganj-II Block Trinamool Congress president Niranjan Sarkar accused the BJP of deploying miscreants to intimidate opposition workers, asserting that voters would respond decisively in the upcoming elections.

However, rejecting the allegations, BJP candidate Malati Rabha Roy denied any involvement, claiming the incident was a result of internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress and an attempt to malign her party ahead of

the polls.