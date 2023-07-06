‘TMC won’t support anything against the spirit of Constitution’

Kolkata: Addressing the concern surrounding the Central Government’s move to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee clarified that his party will not support anything that is ‘against the spirit of the Constitution’ and the social fabric of this country.



Speaking on the matter, he said that first, the Central government needs to clarify what it means by Uniform Civil Code.

He said: “No one has any idea till now as to what is the proposal of the Centre on this matter. They must first answer what needs to be uniform.” He said India is a country known for its diversity. “Unity in Diversity is what defines Indians. When the Prime Minister gives his speeches abroad, he concludes them by saying Vasudeva Kutumbakam. What does this mean? This means the world is one family. So what uniformity are they talking about?” he questioned.

He said that India has several languages, culture, food habits, attire etc. “This is the essence of diversity in our country,” Banerjee remarked.

Abhishek said that if something needs to be uniform then it should be the BJP leaders. “BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur who said the ‘goli maaro saalo ko’ slogan must act in a uniform manner. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah must act in a uniform manner since he is holding a powerful post and yet he is coming to Bengal and threatening to topple the state government. This is unconstitutional” he remarked.

Asked if TMC will support the Uniform Civil Code if implemented, he said: “TMC will not support anything which is against the spirit of the constitution and the social fabric of this country.”