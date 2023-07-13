TMC won’t hold victory rally in South Dinajpur

After instructions from Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, TMC’s South Dinajpur unit will not hold victory rallies despite a thumping win.

District TMC president Mrinal Sarkar addressing media persons said: “We are satisfied as we won all 21 seats of the Zilla Parishad. We bagged 871 seats in Gram Panchayat level out of 1307 seats and 164 seats in Panchayat Samiti out of 189 seats.”

Sarkar added: “Everyone is waiting for a victory rally in South Dinajpur. However, no such rally will be organised as per instructions of our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee.”

According to him, it is now the task of the TMC party’s district unit to send party workers and supporters in huge numbers to Kolkata to attend the Martyrs Day Rally on July 21.

TMC leader Arpita Ghosh, criticising BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, said: “He has no credibility. We went to the rural poll fight with the social welfare projects launched by Mamata Banerjee-led

state government. On the other hand, Sukanta Majumdar and his saffron brigade had done nothing for the rural masses. They had instead stopped MGNREGA funds in West Bengal.”