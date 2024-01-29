TMC women’s wing to stage stir against Sukanta’s remark on Mamata

Kolkata: The women’s wing of Trinamool Congress will organise a rally from Subodh Mallick Square to Gandhi Statue on Tuesday to protest BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar’s remarks about Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.



TMC also posted on social media a video clipping in which Majumdar was seen urging people to slap Mamata Banerjee. The ruling party in Bengal found this statement of Majumdar highly derogatory. Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP is always anti-women.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “@BJP4Bengal State President @DrSukantaBJP has crossed all lines of decency. Pandering to his puppet masters in Delhi has blinded him and made him so devoid of values that he now shamelessly encourages physical violence against the only woman Chief Minister

in India.”

It further stated: “This is not just an insult to Smt. @MamataOfficial but an affront to women everywhere. @BJP4India is nothing but a party of ANTI-WOMEN, CHAUVINISTIC, and MISOGYNISTIC HOOLIGANS who have no respect for the dignity

of women!”

Trinamool Congress also announced that its women wing’s rally will start from Subodh Mulick Square at 3 pm on Tuesday.