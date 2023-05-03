TMC women’s wing starts sit-in against Centre

To protest against the Centre’s alleged non-cooperation in clearing funds to West Bengal, the women’s wing of Trinamool Congress began a sit-in demonstration on Wednesday at the Mayo Road.

TMC women leaders like Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya along with other leaders began the sit-in demonstration on Wednesday morning. It is expected to continue till 6 pm on Thursday. Earlier, the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee sat on a 30-hour protest, demanding that the BJP-led Centre clear all the funds it allegedly owes to Bengal.

The protestors sat with placards, demanding money under various schemes. They also bore slogans criticising the Central government for misusing the central probe agencies by letting them investigate the Opposition party leaders in non-BJP states. The protestors said that the Centre cannot unlawfully continue to withhold these funds meant for the people.

Alongside this protest, TMC has also started a ‘Shoi Shakho Shongroho Abhiyaan’ wherein it is collecting as many signatures as it can for sending letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to clear Bengal’s dues.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that massive protests will be taken out on the streets of Delhi with one crore letters to be sent to the PM demanding the release of Centre’s share of money under various heads, including for the 100 days work scheme. A delegation of Trinamool MPs, led by Abhishek, had recently submitted a memorandum of demands to the office of the Union Panchayat minister Giriraj Singh.

The memorandum highlighted that as of April 2023, the dues owed to Bengal under various schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, PMAY, and NSAP stand

at approximately Rs. 12,300 crore.