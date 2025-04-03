TMC women’s wing starts ‘Anchal-e-Achal’ outreach drive

Kolkata: The women’s wing of TMC has already started a mass outreach campaign “Anchal-e-Achal” from April 1 to highlight how various schemes of the state government including Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathi have benefited the people of Bengal and uplifted the socio-economic condition of women even in the rural areas.

The campaign will continue till May 15.

Party leader, Chandrima Bhattacharya took part in the programme in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

Under the campaign, the women leaders will reach out to the people in all 345 blocks of Bengal, in 127 municipalities. A total of 1,000 rallies will be carried out from April 1

to May 15.

On Tuesday, the programme was carried out in Howrah Sadar region.

The party leaders will tell the people how the Bengal model has earned acclaim in the international forum on several occasions.

A meeting was held at Trinamool Bhavan led by the president of the Trinamool Congress women’s wing, Chandrima Bhattacharya recently chalking out the blueprint of the programme. The programme was held in various places in Howrah on Monday where party MLA Nandita Chowdhury launched the mass outreach event.