TMC women’s wing launches sit-in stir for 32 hours in Siliguri

SILIGURI: West Bengal Mahila Trinamool Congress launched a 32-hour-long sit-in demonstration in Siliguri, raising allegations of deprivation by the Central government. Chandrima Bhattacharya, the minister of state and president of West Bengal Mahila Trinamool Congress led the protest in front of Mainak Tourist Lodge on Monday.



“The Central government has deprived our state. The government is not releasing funds. They stopped the 100-day work without paying the money to the workers. The government has hiked petrol price and price of LPG cylinders along with other essential commodities. Therefore, we are staging a Dharna. We will continue our movement till our demand is met,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya. Recently, the women’s wing of the TMC had staged a Dharna in Kolkata with the same demands. Along with Bhattacharya; minister Shashi Panja, Mala Roy: MLA, Papiya Ghosh- Darjeeling district President (Hills;) Mili Shil Sinha- the district President of Darjeeling district Mahila Trinamool Congress and other women leaders participated in the Dharna. TMC leader Gautam Deb was also present at the Dharna site. Apart from the state leadership, leaders of seven districts of North Bengal were also present. Bhattacharya, criticised Suvendu Adhikary, the Opposition leader for his demand for an NIA probe into blast incidents in the state.

She said: “Who needs darkness to win? Whose vehicle bumped into a man and did not even try to save him? This man doesn’t have any credibility. We do not have any objection to any kind of investigation.”