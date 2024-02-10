TMC women’s wing hold rally to thank CM

Kolkata: The women’s wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC)on Saturday took out a huge rally from Golpark to Hazra to express gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for showing respect to the women of Bengal by hiking the financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.



Thousands of women took part in the massive rally led by Chandrima Bhattacharya. The women’s wing members of TMC also organised programmes in 33 organisational districts across Bengal.

“All the women in Bengal are excited after the state government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee increased the financial assistance to the women under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. A huge crowd has been noticed in all the organizational districts where women poured in to express their sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister,” Bhattacharya said.

Chandrima Bhattacharya who is also the Finance minister of the state on Thursday presented the state budget 2024-25 in the Assembly during which it was announced that the women will receive a hike in the financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar.

An increase in financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has been announced for 2.11 crore women with the general category getting a hike from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month while SC/ST communities will now get an assistance of Rs 1,200 per month instead of earlier Rs 1,000.

The enhanced financial assistance will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries will receive the hiked amount from May.