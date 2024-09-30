TMC women’s wing forms human chain demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’s women’s wing on Monday formed a human chain in the city demanding speedy justice for the RG Kar rape and murder victim.



The programme carried out throughout the state, on Monday, also expressed gratitude to CM Mamata Banerjee for taking several steps to empower women. A human chain was formed on Park Street where Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of the women’s wing of the party took part.

The protestors expressed their discontent over the lack of progress in the investigation, which has been handed over to the CBI. They accused the CBI of being indifferent in pursuing the case, even after more than a month. Many TMC MLAs, including ministers, took part in the event throughout the state. Trinamool Mahila Morcha under its agenda also expressed its gratitude to the party supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for running several dedicated schemes for women and thereby empowering them.

Women leaders of the ruling party also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government has taken prompt action after the RG Kar incident.

All the demands of the junior doctors have been accepted. Security is being enhanced in government hospitals. The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore to enhance the safety and security of doctors, nurses and health workers at the government hospitals. Many senior health officials and a few Kolkata Police officers have been transferred. When asked by the media that the Opposition is also hitting the streets demanding justice, Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “We don’t know what the Opposition is doing at which places. We are organising our programme so that out demands are met.”