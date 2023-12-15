TMC women wing to launch massive 45-day campaign

Kolkata: The women wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to undertake a massive 45-day-long campaign in all the blocks of Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections to strengthen its organisation at the district level. The programme will start from December 22 and end on February 6.



At least 10,000 meetings will be conducted in the districts during this period. One of the main purposes of the move is to reach out to the women voters ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

Processions will be taken out in all blocks with a slogan “Cholo Paltai” (lets change) aiming to get maximum number of Lok Sabhe seats. During this campaign, the women members of the ruling party will tie a block cloth around their faces while marching down the lanes and bylanes.

The 45-day outreach programme aims to connect with the women across the state through a series of “para baithaks” and provide mentorship to those interested in active politics.

Through this one-of-a-kind initiative, Mahila Trinamool Congress leaders will engage and establish a connection with women across all districts of Bengal, celebrating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s various initiatives dedicated to their upliftment.

The movement also expects to induct more than 50,000 women from across the state to the party in a bid to include more women in politics.

“Under the visionary leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal proudly celebrates its women with several initiatives to uplift them. The 45-day programme is commencing from 22nd December till 6th February across the districts of Bengal. This initiative is being led by Trinamool Mahila Congress Committee President, Smt. @Chandrimaaitc and Chairperson, Smt. @MalaRoyAITC whose immense efforts to empower the women of Bengal at the grassroots level, is commendable,” AITC wrote on X.

Women votes are “utmost crucial” and hence the ruling party is strategising its plans on how to ensure women votes during the Parliamentary elections.

Trinamool Congress Mahila Samiti on Friday held a meeting with newly-nominated district mahila presidents chalking out strategies on how to carry out effective and rigorous campaigns in all the districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Chandrima Bhattacharya, the president of the Trinamool Congress Mahila Samiti, convened the meeting.