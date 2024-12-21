TMC women wing to launch 3 key initiatives

Kolkata: The women wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to launch three key initiatives one of which is to implement ‘Diksha’ programme in all blocks from December 26 aiming at educating its younger leaders about the party’s history while in the other the women leaders will be organising rallies across districts and blocks on January 4 to push for the implementation of the Aparajita Bill.

The third objective of the TMC’s women wing is to organise ‘Alapcharita’ programme in all the districts from January 27 which will help in better coordination with the party workers at the grassroots level. The ruling party has already started the process of strengthening the organisation in every nook and corner keeping in mind 2026 Assembly elections.

TMC will also highlight the importance of implementing the Aparajita Bill. The women wing leaders will hold rallies in each district on January 4 demanding the immediate implementation of the Bill. Incidentally, after passing the Bill, it was sent to the Bengal Governor and eventually to the President of India. Under the ‘Diksha’ programme, senior leaders will visit the blocks and educate party workers about the party’s history and its contributions to the state’s political landscape. “There are many youths who are not aware of the party’s history and struggle. So, the party has decided to take up an initiative to make people aware of the party’s history and its contributions,” a senior party leader said.

Political observers, meanwhile, pointed out that the ruling Trinamool Congress has come up with these programmes which will help the party to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.