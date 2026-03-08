TMC women activists take out protest march in Kolkata over LPG price hike

Kolkata: TMC's women activists took out a march here on Sunday to protest against the LPG price hike, and clanged utensils to symbolically highlight the difficulties faced by households.

The procession began at Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata with state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja, party MP Mala Roy and other women leaders and councillors participating in the protest.

The demonstrators wore black clothes and clanged utensils during the march to highlight what they described as the rising burden on women who manage household kitchens.

Domestic cooking gas price was hiked on Saturday by a steep Rs 60 per cylinder, the second increase in less than a year, amid the West Asia crisis.

TMC leaders alleged that the increase in LPG prices and other essential commodities has made it increasingly difficult for families to manage daily expenses.

“Kitchens are largely managed by women. A day before International Women's Day, the price of cooking gas has been hiked to nearly Rs 1,000 a cylinder. How will families cook and feed their members?” Panja said, adding that the utensils being carried by protesters symbolise the "inability of households to cook food due to rising LPG prices".

The demonstrators also questioned how families would manage cooking expenses when the cost of LPG cylinders continues to rise.

The protest would continue until the price hike is rolled back, they said.