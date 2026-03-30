TMC withdraws suspension of Dr Santanu Sen

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has withdrawn the suspension of its former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen.

TMC state vice president Joyprakash Majumder on Sunday said that the party has lifted the suspension of Dr Sen and he will now be able to work for the party.

Sen, who was a long-standing lieutenant of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, had earned the party’s ire after he had been vocal following the RG Kar incident. Sen had alleged that no steps were taken against the then principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, even after some of the issues were brought to the attention of a section of health department officials. Sen’s vocal stand on the issue created a furore within the party. The party had therefore decided to suspend him.

Now it is to be seen if Dr Sen, who has a political hold in some parts of north Kolkata, will campaign for the ruling party in the upcoming assembly elections. Mpost