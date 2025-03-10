TMC wins three cooperative polls in three districts

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured victory in three cooperative elections in three different districts each — East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas.

In the Mohammadpur Purba Para Agricultural Society election under Bhagawanpur I block in East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress won 44 seats out of a total of 51. BJP won in 7 seats.

There were around 1,276 voters in the society out of which 1,000 cast their votes. The local BJP leaders alleged that the ruling party had terrorised the people before the election. The Trinamool leaders in the area on the other hand alleged that unholy alliance between the BJP and Left failed miserably as the people showered their blessings in favour of the Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress also won a cooperative election in Debra’s Harinarayanpur in West Midnapore.

There were 41 seats in the cooperative out of which Trinamool won 21 without any contest. In the remaining 20 seats there was a contest.

In South 24-Parganas, Trinamool managed to win another cooperative election in Joynagar. The ruling party secured all 41 seats in the cooperative election.