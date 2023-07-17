TMC wins in majority of booths that saw repolling

Kolkata: The state Election Commission’s figures regarding repolling have made it clear that Trinamool Congress has won convincingly in the majority of the booths that had witnessed repolls. Repolling was held in 696 polling stations and 66 of these were double seated.



The data of the poll panel has revealed clearly that in the booths in which repolling was held, TMC had won in 470 booths which is much higher than the Left, BJP or Congress. BJP had won in 103, Congress in 91, Left in 62 and Independents in 26 booths.

A post has been going viral on social media for the last two days that showed that the Left had won in 380 of the booths where repolls were conducted. Interestingly, this post showed that TMC was in fourth position by winning only 65 of the 697 booths. The BJP and the Congress too were ahead of the TMC in the fake post.

A senior TMC leader said: “The Left has actually come fourth in the repolls and is much behind the BJP and the Congress too. They had indulged in rigging at elections during 34 years of their rule in Bengal and now they are rigging on social media too. They should be ashamed of their act.”

Apart from some sporadic incidents, the repolling that was held on July 10 had passed off peacefully with over 70 percent voting. There was adequate deployment of Central forces in all the booths.