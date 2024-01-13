TMC wins Cooperative Society poll in Mahishadal block

Kolkata: With Lok Sabha elections a few months from now, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a spectacular win in a cooperative election in East Midnapore boosting the confidence of the local party leaders.



The ruling party in Bengal swept the Cooperative Society election under Ramanimohan Maiti Gram Panchayat in Mahishadal block. There were around 1300 voters and as many as 122 candidates contested elections. The election was held in 61 seats out of which Trinamool Congress secured 36 seats and the Opposition won 25 seats. The ruling party leaders believe that this win will strengthen the morale of the party workers in the region ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool Congress won Kaurda Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samiti elections in Egra I block in the same district last month. Since 2011, the ruling party in Bengal has managed to win all the elections in this cooperative election. Trinamool Congress swept Tamluk cooperative election crushing Left-BJP as well in the beginning of December. The ruling party in Bengal earlier secured stunning victories in the cooperative society polls in Nandigram-2 Block, Contai consolidating its position in places where it had fallen behind during the 2021 assembly polls.