TMC wins cooperative polls in East Midnapore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a spectacular victory in yet another cooperative election in East Midnapore. The ruling party in the state has taken away a cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II. Trinamool Congress won all the 12 seats. Out of a total 839 voters, around 764 cast their votes. A total of 32 candidates contested the election.

In the last month, the Trinamool Congress won a cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal. Out of 42 seats in the ‘Kalikakunda Bakshichowk Samabay Simiti’ election, BJP managed to field its candidate in only 3 seats while in remaining 39 seats they failed to give a candidate. As a result the ruling party in the state won the election with 39 seats uncontested by the BJP. Earlier in 2024, the Trinamool Congress swept the Cooperative Society election under Ramanimohan Maiti Gram Panchayat in Mahishadal block. There were around 1300 voters and as many as 122 candidates contested elections.

The local Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that the BJP has no organisation base and it has been reflected in several elections in the recent past in the district. Incidentally, the BJP has seen a debacle in the recently concluded Kanthi cooperative bank election. The ruling TMC swept the Contai cooperative bank election on December 15, winning 101

of the total 108 seats.