TMC wins co-op election in Kultali

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) won Kultali Bhubankhali cooperative election in South 24-Parganas uncontested. The ruling party in Bengal managed to win all the nine seats. The opposition parties did not field any candidates in any of the nine seats.

Local Trinamool Congress leaders have also expressed their happiness as their party has secured the cooperative election after almost three decades.

Earlier, TMC secured a spectacular victory in another cooperative election in East Midnapore. The ruling party in the state has taken away a cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II as well.

A few months back, Trinamool Congress won a cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal. Out of 42 seats in the ‘Kalikakunda Bakshichowk Samabay Simiti’ election, BJP managed to field its candidate in only 3 seats while in remaining 39 seats they failed to give a candidate.

As a result, the ruling party in the state won the election with 39 seats uncontested by the BJP. The district Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that the BJP has no organisation base and it has been reflected in several elections in the recent past in the district.

Incidentally, the BJP has seen a debacle in the past many elections in the state at different levels, said the TMC leaders. Earlier in 2024, the Trinamool Congress swept the Cooperative Society election under Ramanimohan Maiti Gram Panchayat in Mahishadal block. The ruling TMC swept the Contai cooperative bank election on December 15 last year, winning 101 of the total 108 seats.