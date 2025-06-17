TMC wins co-op bank election in Hooghly’s Konnagar

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured a spectacular victory in the Konnagar Nabagram Cooperative Bank election.

A Trinamool Congress leader from Hooghly alleged that CPI(M) did not carry out any elections in the Cooperative for a long time. The people of Nabagram voted for Trinamool Congress in the cooperative elections after they saw the development works that are being carried out by the state government. The local CPI(M) leaders, however, accused TMC of carrying out booth jamming on the day of election. Trinamool Congress won in all the 56 seats of the cooperative bank. The local Trinamool Congress claimed that the victory will boost the confidence of party workers in the area ahead of 2026 Assembly elections.

A couple of days ago, Trinamool Congress won another cooperative election in East Midnapore. Trinamool Congress won 22 seats out of total 43 in a agricultural cooperative society election in Bajkul that falls under Bhagwanpur block II in East Midnapore very recently. The BJP jad carried a campaign with its party MLAs and MP but it turned out to be a futile exercise.

The ruling party in Bengal in the recent past won a series of cooperative elections across the state. It won Kultali Bhubankhali cooperative election in South 24-Parganas uncontested in March this year. The ruling party in Bengal managed to win all the nine seats.