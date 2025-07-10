TMC wins Burirhat co-op polls unopposed

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all seats in the Burirhat Bhulki Seva Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samity Limited elections unopposed. Election officials confirmed that Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations.

During Wednesday’s scrutiny, it was found that only nine Trinamool Congress candidates had submitted nominations, while no Opposition candidates entered the race.

As a result, all nine were declared uncontested winners. Burirhat Trinamool Congress president Sanjeev Barman officially announced the victory and thanked supporters for their trust and cooperation.