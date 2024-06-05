TMC wins both Kolkata North & South Lok Sabha seats

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) won its seats in the two Kolkata Lok Sabha constituencies with both Mala Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay leading by a comfortable margin from the Kolkata South and Kolkata North Parliamentary constituencies, respectively.



Mala Roy was leading by over 1.85 lakh votes over BJP’s Debasree Chaudhuri in the evening, surpassing her 2019 victory margin of 1.55 lakh. However, later in the evening with the final results, Roy eventually came out victorious with a margin of 187231 votes.

Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M) was a distant third. Roy’s vote percentage was over 49 which was 2 per cent rise from 2019’s poll percentage. This is the second win for Roy who is also the chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. “Both the Opposition parties had made personal attacks against me which I do not support. I focused on the door-to-door campaign highlighting the development work done by the Trinamool Congress government in the state. The deprivation of wages for 100 days work in the state by the Centre and social schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar contributed to Trinamool Congress’s improved performance this time.

The Modi wave that had an effect during the last Lok Sabha polls has waned and BJP has fared poorly in the country in this Lok Sabha,” said Roy, adding that the people of Bengal gave a befitting reply to the “false propaganda” of BJP during the election campaign. Meanwhile, Sudip Bandyopadhyay emerged victorious by a margin of 92,560 votes against his nearest rival Tapas Roy of BJP.The margin of win for Bandyopadhyay dropped in comparison to Lok Sabha 2019 when the TMC veteran had defeated BJP’s Rahul Sinha by 1 lakh vote. Pradip Bhattacharya of Congress was in the third spot. The three-time MP Bandyopadhyay is poised to win for the fourth consecutive time. TMC’s vote percentage in the Kolkata North seat was over 46 per cent while the BJP’s was over 38 per cent. Congress’ vote percentage was over 12.50 per cent. TMC has been winning the Kolkata South Parliamentary Constituency ever since its formation on January 1, 1998, as a breakaway faction from the Indian National Congress.