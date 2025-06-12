TMC wins agri co-op poll in East Midnapore

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured a spectacular victory in the cooperative election in East Midnapore once again giving a boost to the local party activists ahead of 2026 Assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress won 22 seats out of total 43 in a agricultural cooperative society election in Bajkul that falls under Bhagwanpur block II in East Midnapore.

The BJP jad carried a campaign with its party MLAs and MP but it turned out to be a futile exercise. There was a huge deployment of police force in the area on the day of election to avoid any untoward incidents.

There were a total 1,040 voters in that particular cooperative out of whom about 967 cast their votes. The ruling party in Bengal won Kultali Bhubankhali cooperative election in south 24-Parganas uncontested in March this year.

The ruling party in Bengal managed to win all the nine seats. The Opposition parties did not field any candidates in any of the nine seats.

Earlier, TMC had also secured a spectacular victory in another cooperative election in East Midnapore. The ruling party in the state had taken away another cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II of the same district as well in January. Few months back, Trinamool Congress won another cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal.