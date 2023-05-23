‘TMC will support AAP in fight against Central ordinance’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and also Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called for Opposition unity against the BJP-led Centre after they held a meeting at Nabanna on Tuesday.



Launching a vitriolic attack on the BJP-led Centre, the Bengal Chief Minister once again urged all the non-BJP parties to help forge an alliance to oust ‘undemocratic’ government at the Centre. Banerjee alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has been inflicting atrocities on the Opposition parties. She raised her voice against the BJP as it has been trying to bulldoze all the other parties.

She also supported Kejriwal and said that her party would back him in his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats. She further stated that the upcoming vote in Rajya Sabha on a Bill to convert the Central ordinance on control of Services in Delhi into law will be a “semi-final before the 2024 elections”.

Banerjee said her party will oppose the ordinance brought about by the Centre against the Delhi government, and will urge Opposition parties to come together. She also hinted that the Central government may dissolve before it completes its term.

Banerjee also urged all parties not to vote for the BJP’s law as the ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months. Banerjee held an hour-long meeting with Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

After the meeting, Banerjee told the media: “The Centre has brought this ordinance against the Delhi government despite the Supreme Court’s verdict. We will oppose it and also appeal to other parties to do the same. This is a chance to unite and send a big message that if we can defeat the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, this ordinance can also go. If the Centre can pass such an ordinance, it can break any state today or tomorrow. They are in the majority but they cannot do this. There must be some system in place.”

She also appealed to the Opposition parties to get united in its stand against the BJP. “I request all Opposition parties – if you have the mood, the mind, and the heart to work together – then, I humbly request you that we should not let a single vote go to the BJP. Even if there are some BJP members who are dissatisfied with the party, I request them to give their vote to non-BJP parties,” Banerjee stated.

She also added that BJP wants to bulldoze the Constitution. “Do they think we are bonded labourers? Do they think we are their servants? We fear that they might change the Constitution; they might even change the name of the country and name it after the party. They don’t even respect the Supreme Court’s verdicts.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said at the press conference: “BJP has made a mockery of democracy. It buys MLAs where it cannot form a government. It uses the CBI, and the ED to try and break the government. Governors are used to disturb non-BJP governments such as Bengal and Punjab.”

“If you don’t vote for BJP, they will not let you run your government or break away your MLAs. This is how things are being conducted in this country. If we defeat the Centre’s ordinance on the distribution of power in Delhi, it will be the semi-final for the 2024 polls. People of India should throw “arrogant” BJP government out of power,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM’s meeting with Banerjee comes as part of his nationwide tour to gather Opposition parties in his support. “Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgment giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance. When this comes in the Rajya Sabha, it has to be ensured that it is not passed. I will meet the leaders of all political parties and ask for support,” he had tweeted on Tuesday morning.