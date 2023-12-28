TMC will spearhead fight against BJP in Bengal in LS polls: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made a significant statement saying that the INDIA block will work across the country but in Bengal, her party will spearhead the fight against the BJP and defeat it.



“It is the Trinamool Congress which will show the path to the rest of India,” Banerjee said addressing the party workers’ meeting in Chakla, North 24-Parganas.

“INDIA alliance will be there across the country. In Bengal, Trinamool will fight and defeat the BJP. Remember, in Bengal, only Trinamool can teach a lesson to the BJP and not any other party,” Banerjee asserted.

She alleged that the BJP has been carrying out atrocities on people belonging to various castes, creeds and religions.

“Across the country, they [BJP] are torturing minorities, Christians, Dalits, and Adivasis. This torture has to stop. I would ask all of you to be vocal about this, especially the youth. They should come forward to fight against this. Everyone should unite for the sake of the nation, the State and the people. To stop this torture, I give the call for our students and youngsters to come ahead in this fight for the people and the country. Look at what Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have said.

She accused the BJP of making false promises. “All they do is make fake promises during the elections. They said people will get Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts if they vote for the BJP. But did anyone get it? What happened during demonetisation? People had to suffer a lot.”

She also alleged that the money that is recovered during the raids by the Central agencies goes to the BJP,” alleged Banerjee. Referring to the issue of Jyotipriya Mullick’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, Banerjee said that the BJP is the biggest “dacoit”.

“Ahead of the Assembly Elections in five States, they said the Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn. But how will they withdraw the currency notes when all of it is in the houses of the BJP leaders? The more ED-CBI raids happen, the more money gets looted and this money goes to BJP,” Banerjee alleged.

She further alleged: “Before elections, they visit the houses of the SC/ST people with food from outside and pretend to be their friends. But they are nowhere to be seen for the next five years.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s stand on CAA, Banerjee said: “As for citizenship, remember, all of you are the citizens of this country. If you are not a citizen of this country then how are you getting a free ration, Swasthya Sathi, Pan Card, or Aadhaar Card? This is nothing but deception. Previously, the citizenship card was the responsibility of the DMs, but the same has been taken away now only for politics.

They want to divide people. They want to give citizenship to someone and deny others. If one community is getting citizenship, the other community should also get it. This discrimination is wrong.”

“We are giving out pattas to all those who came to Bengal from Bangladesh till 1971 and even after that and live in colonies under the name “Chirosthaayi Thikana.” We are giving pattas to all so that they don’t have to live like refugees.

Banerjee sent across a strong message that no internal feud within the party would be tolerated. “I will not allow any internal tussle within the party. If someone feels that he is bigger than the organisation, he is wrong. In our party, we believe in serving the people and not ourselves. No one can think that he is a big leader and he will not value others. It is not the policy of our organization,” Banerjee said at the party workers’ meeting.

Later in the day, Banerjee on her social media post said: “I am elated to share that West Bengal has emerged as a top destination for tourism – specifically for religious tourism, there are nearly 400 places in our state, across all religions. GoWB has always paid special attention towards the development and glorification of holy places – be it Thakurnagar, Gangasagar, Furfura Sharif, Tarapith or Jagannath Mandir in Digha. GoWB has also tirelessly worked for the welfare of the Matua Community....State holidays have been declared for festivals and special days celebrated by people across religions and communities. Our unity is our strength and in Bengal, we have ensured that people, regardless of their caste, creed, gender, or religion, celebrate every single festival with immense joy.”