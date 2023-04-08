TMC will send 1 crore letters to PM seeking Central dues: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said massive protests will be taken out on the streets of Delhi with one crore letters being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of Centre’s share of money under various heads, including for the 100 days work scheme.



“Give me one crore signatures and I assure you that I will get the money the Centre has withheld from us for 100 days’ work,” he said addressing a huge gathering at Alipurduar.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Abhishek said the government at the Centre has been torturing people by not clearing the state government’s rightful dues. “Trinamool Congress will continue its fight for people’s rights, no matter how far we have to go. Union minister Giriraj Singh avoided meeting our MPs because he did not have the guts to meet us. Bengal is the only state whose funds have been withheld by the BJP-led Central government,” he said addressing a rally at Baburhat playground in Alipurduar.

He said: “Three days back, along with 25 MPs, I went to Delhi and tried to meet Union minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh. However, he didn’t give us an appointment, even though he was in Delhi. That is because Singh didn’t have the guts to meet us. The Union minister didn’t have any answers to our questions and hence, evaded meeting us.”

He further alleged that apathetic BJP leaders from Bengal are writing letters, asking the Centre to halt the dues of its citizens.

“BJP should probe irregularities and arrest those who’re guilty instead of making the innocent suffer by not clearing the state’s dues. One crore letters from the people of Bengal will be sent to the PM demanding the state’s dues for 100 days work. We will take our protest to Delhi,” Abhishek said, adding: “The political remarks that I make here today are not to seek your votes. Instead, my remarks are to highlight the plight of the common people who are being harassed by the BJP-led Central government.”

He once again reminded how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a demonstration on Red Road last week to protest the delay in the payment being made by the BJP-led Centre for the 100 days work scheme.

People’s rights and their rightful money are being withheld by the BJP, he said.

“Despite the Centre’s apathy, we will fight for people’s rights and dues no matter how far we have to go for it. It is the hard-earned money of the common man that is at stake and we will continue our fight for it,” Banerjee.