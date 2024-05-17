TMC will play major role in INDIA bloc govt: Abhishek

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidates for Hooghly and Tamluk seats, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP for its alleged “anti-Bengal” attitude while predicting that his party is going to play a major role at the Centre when INDIA bloc forms a government.

During his campaign for Rachana Banerjee from Hooghly, Abhishek urged people to pose certain questions to the BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee. He said people must ask her why the BJP wants to stop the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme which is financially empowering women of the state. Banerjee said voters must also ask her as to why the BJP-led government at the Centre had stopped Benga’s funds and how many meetings did Chatterjee conduct to question this anti-people policy by her party.

Further, Abhishek also urged the people to ask Chatterjee as to why the BJP “plotted the Sandeshkhali conspiracy” to defame Bengal and the women of that area in front of the entire country. He said: “These BJP leaders sold the dignity of women, just for a few votes, for Rs 2000 to their Delhi masters”. Campaigning in Tamluk for Debangshu Bhattacharya, Banerjee trained his guns at the BJP’s candidate Abhijit Ganguly and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari. He accused them of using derogatory language against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Suvendu uses foul words against women protestors demanding justice for Sandeshkhali women. Today, he said will rub phenyl and bleaching powder on Mamata Banerjee’s face while Abhijit Ganguly questioned the rate of Mamata Banerjee,” he said. Banerjee added: “These people have sold Midnapore’s pride to their Delhi masters. We can’t be bought despite you unleashing your Central agencies. Today it is pretty much clear that opposition parties will fight for the second spot in Midnapore while TMC will win comfortably”.

Abhishek also challenged the BJP to a public debate to compare their respective records of development governance. Banerjee criticised the high inflation rates under the BJP’s tenure, affecting essentials such as milk, LPG gas, kerosene, and pulses. He also expressed confidence in INDIA bloc’s victory and assured that TMC will play a pivotal role.