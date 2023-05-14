‘TMC will launch mass protest in Delhi to retrieve funds’

Kolkata: In days to come, Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with the people from Bengal who have been deprived of their rights due to funds stopped by the Centre, will sit on an indefinite strike outside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi, said party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



Abhishek is presently campaigning in East Burdwan as part of the Trinamool-e Nabajowar initiative. Addressing the people, he said that in days to come TMC will launch a massive protest in Delhi to bring back the funds that belong to the people of this state.

Abhishek invited people to join the protest in the capital, promising that he will personally make arrangements for them.

He highlighted that TMC has already received 12 lakh signed letters from the people, demanding dues that are being allegedly held by the Centre “unlawfully.”

He said: “Once it reaches one crore, we will send these letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will not beg for funds anymore and will snatch it out of the hands of the Centre if required. The money belongs to the people of Bengal.”

Abhishek said that Union Home minister Amit Shah recently said during his visit to Bengal that the Trinamool Congress-led state government will collapse in 2025 but what India saw, was a resounding defeat of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

“With this, the BJP is wiped out of southern states. It has also been wiped out of Eastern India. Soon, it will be wiped out of the country. BJP forgot that it is people’s will that brought them to power and can also throw them out of power if required,” Abhishek said.

He said that on the one hand when Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is helping people with several beneficiary schemes, the Modi government is allegedly doing all it can to make people poorer which includes high fuel prices, and “charging Rs 1000 to link Aadhaar with PAN card”.

Abhishek highlighted that East Burdwan in itself is a fine example of the fact that TMC delivered what it promised before the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Almost 20 lakh students here received Aikyashree scholarship while 1165000 women received Lakshmi Bhandar benefits. Around 15 lakh families have got Swastha Saathi cards. This shows that TMC gives what it promises,” he claimed.

Further, Abhishek also cautioned the people to not get swayed by any divisive politics on communal lines. He said: “Fight for your rights. Do not allow any communal polarisation. He reminded that East Burdwan played a decisive role in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, ensuring that TMC retains power in the state. He requested them to vote wisely, both in the upcoming Panchayat and Lok Sabha polls.