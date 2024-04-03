TMC will increase winning margins in 2 Lok Sabha seats of Birbhum: Abhishek

Day ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Cooch Behar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday questioned him if he is going to produce a white paper on the payment of dues under Awas Yojana and MGNREGA in the past 3 years.

He was speaking to the media after holding an election meeting in Birbhum. He also asserted Trinamool Congress’ winning margins will be higher in two Lok Sabha seats of Birbhum — Bolpur and Birbhum.

Banerjee had earlier said that after the 2021 Assembly poll defeat, the BJP-led government at the Centre did not provide a single penny to the state under these schemes.

In reply to the media question regarding PM’s Cooch Behar, he said: “Since he is coming here, I expect he will furnish the WHITE PAPER asked on March 14. I will expect him to furnish the details of the amount paid to Bengal under Awas and MGNREGA since their defeat during the 2021

Assembly polls. Regarding the storm in Jalpaiguri and the loss of human lives, he blamed the Centre for the damages caused to people. “If people had been living in a pucca house, they would not have faced the wrath of a massive storm in Jalpaiguri. But, just because the BJP-led Centre stopped the funds for Awas, this damage has taken place. A two-year-old child, in Maynaguri, would not have to be hospitalised had Centre released funds for Bengal. The blame is completely on BJP!” Banerjee said. He also said that the winning margin of TMC candidates in two Lok Sabha seats will be higher in the 2024 LS elections. TMC is getting stronger with each passing day. He also chalked out plans for the local leaders as to how to fight the upcoming elections.

He also slammed the BJP government for using Central agencies. Regarding Anubrata Mondal’s issue, he said that a few days ago state police seized cows which were being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Central agencies should summon the CMs of UP and Bihar where

the BJP is in power.