‘TMC will form hung GPs with Oppn but not with rebels’

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will prefer forming boards in the hung Gram Panchayat (GP) in South Dinajpur district with the help of Opposition parties but under no circumstances will they forge alliance with the Independents who had left the TMC party fold to contest in the elections, stated district TMC president Mrinal Sarkar.



Out of 64 GPs in South Dinajpur, TMC has bagged 54 GPs. “A group from within the TMC had launched a conspiracy against us after failing to secure party tickets. They left the party fold and had contested as independents. Under no circumstances will we forge an alliance with them. This is the instruction of the front-rung leadership of the party,” said Sarkar.

These are the candidates who were contesting against the official TMC candidates. A few won as Independent candidates, particularly at the GP level, Sarkar added.

A few days before the Panchayat polls, as many as 25 such leaders had been suspended from the party due to their anti-party practices. Sarkar, using the term “suspension” had stated that it is life-long and that they would not be reinstated in the party even if they managed to secure a win.

Now some of the winners were trying to contact the district TMC leadership to return to the party.

“Six GPs are now hung. We are confident of forming those hung GPs by taking the help of Opposition parties. Many of the elected representatives from the Opposition parties, including BJP and Left Front, are in touch with us. If our state leadership permits us, we will form the hung GPs by taking support from them,” added Sarkar.