TMC: While PM preaches unity in diversity, BJP leaders fan flames of communal hatred in Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that state BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar turn a deaf ear to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of unity in diversity and tend to infuse communal hatred in Bengal. Terming it as a “hypocrisy”, the ruling party in Bengal has launched an attack on the state BJP leaders for its repeated attempts to divide people along the religious lines.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “@narendramodi preaches about “Anekta Mein Ekta” in the Parliament. Meanwhile, his loyal foot soldiers @SuvenduWB, @amitmalviya, and @DrSukantaBJP are out there fanning the flames of communal hatred in Bengal. Such commitment to unity! The hypocrisy is exhausting!”

Ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and some other BJP leaders were accused of attempting polarisation of Hindu votes and hence a slogan “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai” (Hindus are like brothers) was taken up. Attempts were made to consolidate Hindu votes by various ways and means. Adhikari in recent time had issued many public statements where, the Trinamool Congress alleged, he tried to fan communal tension.

Trinamool Congress’s IT cell has also started a campaign to counter BJP’s attempt of consolidating votes running on ‘Hindutva’ theory. It also raised a question if the BJP had been so concerned with the Hindus why the Centre would not have stayed away from imposing economic burden on them. The IT cell of Trinamool Congress put up posters in several places of Bidhannagar to thwart the BJP’s attempt to divide people along their religious lines. TMC put up posters near Bikash Bhawan and Karunamoyee. One of the posters read: “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai Tabu Teler Daam Lota Chai,” (You say Hindus are brothers, still you loot oil prices). Another poster put up by the IT cell of the ruling party read: “Hindu Jodi Bhai Bhai, Gas e Kano Char Nai” (If Hindus are brothers why no discount was given on LPG gas).