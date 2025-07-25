TMC welcomes court stay on eviction of Bengalis in Delhi’s Jai Hind Colony

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday welcomed the stay on the eviction of Bengalis at Jai Hind Colony in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area by the Patiala House Court, calling the move a “significant step forward” in their ongoing fight for justice.

The ruling party in Bengal said that the stay on the eviction of Bengali migrant workers was a boost to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s campaign to ensure justice for every Bengali-speaking citizen in India. “This is a direct and decisive response to the continued targeting of Bengali-speaking citizens by the @narendramodi-led Government and the openly BANGLA-BIRODHI @BJP4India,” Trinamool Congress said.

It further wrote on X: “Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, we reaffirm our stand: every Bengali will be protected, and every act of injustice will be resisted. This is just the beginning. Our fight for dignity, recognition, and justice for Bengali-speaking Indians will continue with full force. Joy Bangla!”

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Sagarika Ghose, on social media said: “…..the Bangla-virodhi @narendramodi government & Bangla hating @BJP4India will NOT succeed in their targeting of Bengal and Bangla speakers.”

Speaking on the issue, party MP Sushmita Dev said: “The court has given an order and directed the authorities to restore electricity and water supply, basic necessities for the residents of Jai Hind Colony, which were disconnected on the grounds that the residents were to be evicted as alleged foreigners. It is a crystal-clear indication of the fact that what the Government of India has started across the country against Bengali-speaking people, who are migrant workers, is illegal, unconstitutional, and inhuman.”

She further added: “I thank the court for reinstating these basic facilities to the people of Jai Hind Colony and this vindicates the stand of our leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who has consistently said that in the name of illegal migrants, you are doing racial profiling of Bengali people, harassing and persecuting them, which is absolutely against the law of the country and the court has also vindicated it.”

Lok Sabha MP of the party, June Maliah, said: “Yesterday, I raised a matter in the Parliament under Rule 377 on the harassment and discrimination faced by the Bengali-speaking workers in Jai Hind Colony. The Hon’ble Home Minister will have to answer this.”