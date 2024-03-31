'TMC was & will always remain part of INDIA bloc'

Kolkata: Taking part in a massive rally at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) clarified that it was and will always remain part of the INDIA bloc.



TMC leader Derek O’Brien, while speaking at the INDIA bloc meeting, said his party was, is and will be part of the INDIA alliance. “This is a clear fight; BJP versus democracy. This is a fight against the Modi guarantee which has zero warranty,” he said. The clarification by the party comes in the wake of the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case and the earlier arrest of Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader, in an alleged land scam case. TMC leaders O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose, echoed that their party will support AAP and Kejriwal.