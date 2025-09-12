TMC warns of Delhi protest if ‘valid voters are targeted’ under Special Intensive Revision in Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday warned that a massive protest will be organised in the national capital if a single valid voter is touched in the name of implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal.

Ghosh was addressing a gathering at his party’s ‘language Dharna’ at Dorina Crossing. Ghosh said that Trinamool Congress is always in support of deleting fake voters. It is because the ECI is trying to include voters of other states in the electoral roll of Bengal.

“Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee first spotted some irregularities. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also protested against the hasty implementation of SIR in Bihar. Our party will not allow anybody to touch a single valid voter from Bengal in the name of the implementation of SIR,” Ghosh said.

He also stated: “They (BJP) are demanding the birth details of our parents. We want to ask if the Prime Minister will be able to produce his father’s birth certificate.”

Abhishek Banerjee had also raised strong concerns over the Election Commission’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, cautioning that it could serve as a backdoor route to implementing the NRC. Chief Minister Banerjee, during her North Bengal tour on Wednesday, stated that it was impossible to conduct SIR in two or three months before elections in Bengal. She alleged that it was an attempt to satisfy the BJP.

“It will take at least two to three years,” stated Banerjee while talking to media persons at Uttarkanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri.

The Chief Minister, though abstaining from commenting directly, definitely smelt a rat. When asked by media persons on whether she felt that SIR before the Bengal election is a conspiracy, Banerjee stated: “The matter is sub judice. I will not comment, but my smile is enough.”