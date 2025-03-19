TMC warns Humayun Kabir to abide by party strictures

Kolkata: The disciplinary committee of Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, warned party leader Humayun Kabir to abide by party strictures and abstain from making any controversial remark when he deposed physically before it.

Kabir, an MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad, verbally agreed to the strictures explained to him by the committee.

“I have made it clear to him that when he is associated with a particular political party, he has to follow the ideology and regulations associated with it. He should abstain from making any statements which go against the party line. He (Humayun Kabir) has agreed that he would not make any such statement in future that involve communal sentiment,” said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, chairman of TMC’s disciplinary committee.

“Whatever party has decided, I will support it. I will listen to what the party says,” Kabir told reporters after the meeting.

The party had issued a show cause notice to Kabir on Thursday under the directions of party supremo Mamata Banerjee over his objectionable remark on ‘religion’ in counter to a statement made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The Bharatpur MLA had hit out at Adhikari for his statement that he would throwout all Muslim MLAs out of the Assembly if the saffron party won the Bengal Assembly polls next year.