TMC warns BJP against creating trouble during ‘Sanhati rally’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state power Minister Aroop Biswas on Saturday warned opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari of dire consequences if the BJP tries to create trouble during the ‘Sanhati (harmony) rally’ on January 22 which is to be led by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.



In a post on X, Biswas said: “If BJP dares to plant its hired hooligans and troublemakers to disrupt the rally, as they’ve done in the past, rest assured, the consequences will be severe.” Biswas also added that Adhikari has been spreading canards against the TMC government.

“First, @SuvenduWB and his Twitter trolls concocted tales based on a year-old WBSEDCL notice. Now that he’s been caught in a web of his own lies and left red-faced, he’s hiding behind a High Court order. Let it be known that the Calcutta High Court has categorically refused to stay Smt. @MamataOfficial’s Sampriti rally. So, while you may continue your futile cribbing and moaning, the rally will proceed as planned at the designated time and place,” Biswas said on social media.

“He doesn’t care about law & order. Your politics has always been about division, not people. You have proved it again!” Biswas added. On Friday, he alleged that ever since Banerjee announced her inter-faith ‘Sanhati rally’, a faction of BJP’s state leadership resorted to spreading baseless propaganda.

“In desperation, Adhikari went so far as to circulate a fraudulent notice from the WBSEDCL, evidently with the malafide intent of stoking communal tensions.

Realising the legal ramifications of it, he later deleted the tweet,” Biswas added.