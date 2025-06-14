TMC warns Anubrata Mondal, Kajal Sheikh against infighting

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday warned two of its party leaders in Birbhum — Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh against indulging in any intra-party conflict ahead of 2026 Assembly elections in the state. In a strong message to both the leaders, the party directed both the leaders to keep aside any differences in opinions and act together for the sake of the party. If the party fails to get desired results during the elections in Birbhum, both the leaders will have to face the consequences, the party top leaders made it clear during a meeting at Bhawanipore. State president of Trinamool Subrata Bakshi along with other leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Asish Banerjee held a separate meeting. The members of the core committee of Birbhum and also of Kolkata North were asked to appear at the preparatory meeting chaired by Bakshi on Saturday. It was also learnt that Bakshi rebuked Mondal and Sheikh and they were warned against any infighting. They were alerted on issuing public statements. The party told Mondal unequivocally that it does not support any derogatory statements.

Senior party leaders Sobhandeb Chattopadhya and Firhad Hakim later told the media that unlike CPI(M) and BJP, Trinamool Congress takes immediate action against those who use derogatory language. CPI(M) and BJP never took action against their party leaders under any similar situations. Mondal was forced to seek apology within 4 hours after he allegedly used abusive language during a call with a police officer in the district. In Birbhum, it was often said that there has been a conflict of opinion between Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh. Mondal, who allegedly embarrassed the party by abusing a police officer over the phone recently, was also invited to attend the party’s meeting. After the audio clip of the conversation went viral on social media, the party immediately directed Mondal to apologise publicly. Police registered a criminal case under two non-bailable sections.

Trinamool Congress had recently announced an organisational reshuffle in the districts. The post of district president in Birbhum was removed and a core committee has been formed for Birbhum which will discharge the activities of the district president. The new core committee has seven members. Though, the post of the district president was kept vacant.