TMC vilifies BJP over ‘rape’ of BSF lady constable in Nadia

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has vilified the BJP, demanding answers concerning the alleged rape of one BSF lady Constable in Krishnagunj, Nadia camp who later was brought to SSKM hospital in Kolkata for treatment.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Kunal Ghosh wrote that a lady BSF constable has been raped by a BSF Inspector in Krishnagunj, Nadia Camp. “BSF brought the victim to SSKM, then a zero FIR has been lodged in Bhabanipur PS,” he wrote and said that the accused has been suspended from the force. He asked: “Now, what will BJP say?” It is reportedly learnt that on February 18 a BSF lady constable was allegedly raped by a BSF Inspector at a BSF camp at Tukri in Nadia within the limits of Krishnagunj Police Station. The victim was initially taken to a local hospital but was later brought to SSKM hospital in Kolkata in the wake of her conditions deteriorating. The hospital instructed the family of the victim to lodge a complaint with the police. It is learnt that some of the BSF personnel took her to Bhawanipore Police Station. A written complaint was lodged under sections of the IPC, it is learnt.

A zero FIR was registered at Bhawanipore Police Station and sent to Krishnagunj Police Station. The accused person has been suspended from the force while the BSF said it has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Recently, the TMC staged an agitation in front of the residence of Nisith Pramanik, MoS, Ministry of Home Affairs, after the BSF allegedly shot dead a Rajbangshi youth, identified as Prem Kumar Burman, suspecting him to be a cattle smuggler. In an issued statement then, TMC said: “There was no evidence against Barman’s involvement in Cattle Smuggling cases, yet he was fired upon by BSF officials 180 times. This is the empowerment that BJP leaders talk about. It’s a shame!”