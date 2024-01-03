TMC veterans bat for Mamata as supreme leader of party

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress’ Foundation Day, senior party leaders have come out to say that the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee will continue to be its face and every member of the party will work under her leadership.

On Monday, the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi had clarified that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will continue to fight in days to come for the party whose face will always be its chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

On Tuesday, several senior leaders of the party such as Firhad Hakim, Tapas Roy, Narayan Goswami, Goutam Deb echoed the same. Commenting on whether there is a rift within the party concerning a power tussle between the veteran and young leaders, Tapas Roy told the media: “There is no such rift within the party. Our supreme leader is and will be Mamata Banerjee who is also the face of Bengal for the people of the state. It is because of her we are in politics.”

However, Roy added: “Abhishek Banerjee was leading the party and will continue to do so. He is indispensable for the party. The young in the party should be getting a place but it is also to be kept in mind how much effort each of the leaders are putting in for the party’s betterment.”

Firhad Hakim said: “Mamata Banerjee has the final word in the party. There is no other political leader in India like her. She is our supremo.” He added that the senior leaders will continue in their leadership positions till the time it is physically possible for them. The young can take over once the veterans step down.”

Kunal Ghosh said: “There are many veterans within the party but not everyone is getting the same opportunity. It is time that the party now makes way for the others who also have fought along with Mamata Banerjee since the early days. Many leaders also need to further raise their voices against the BJP which has been continuing to malign Mamata and Abhishek. In near future Abhishek will become the chief minister with Mamata’s blessings.”

Tapas Roy said: “TMC leaders must condemn the attacks that are being made against our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. We should not remain silent on such occasions.” Roy also disagreed with the statements of his party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay that without Mamata Bengal will

remain neglected.